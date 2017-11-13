Study ranks most, least stressful places to live

Workplace-related stress alone costs society more than $300 billion per year, and with the holidays approaching, many people feel greater stress than normal. So personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis to determine 2017’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America.

In order to determine where Americans cope best with their stress, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 largest cities in 30 different areas, ranging average weekly work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates.

Most Stressed Cities:

Newark, NJ Detroit, MI Cleveland, OH Jackson, MS Miami, FL

Least Stressed Cities:

Fremont, CA Plano, TX Overland Park, KS Scottsdale, AZ Sioux Falls, SD

Greensboro, North Carolina, has the lowest commuter stress index, 1.11, which is 1.5 times lower than in Los Angeles, the city with the highest at 1.62.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.4 percent, which is 4.5 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 10.9 percent.

Fremont, California, has the lowest divorce rate, 11.8 percent, which is 3.5 times lower than in Cleveland, the city with the highest at 41.5 percent.

Lincoln, Nebraska, has the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 8.9 percent, which is 3.2 times lower than in Corpus Christi, Texas, the city with the highest at 28.1 percent.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, click here.

