Credit Unions of TN giving away $3K in groceries before Thanksgiving

Credit Unions of Tennessee are helping Memphians pay for their groceries in time for Thanksgiving.

The credit unions will distribute $3,000 for those in need to pay for their groceries on the Friday before Thanksgiving.

Members will be at Save-A-Lot on Jackson Avenue and Super Lo on South Perkins Road at 11 a.m. Friday to pay for groceries.

“Credit unions are not for-profit businesses, we exist to serve our members and the community. We want to demonstrate our commitment to the community by helping people purchase groceries. It’s a neighborly thing to do, especially during the Thanksgiving season,” explained Dawn Graeter, CEO of Southern Security Federal Credit Union.

Over 140 credit unions in Tennessee are participating in the effort, including 28 from Memphis.

You don't need to be a credit union member to receive the grocery money.

