Fire destroys warehouse in Corinth - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fire destroys warehouse in Corinth

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Source: Corinth Today Source: Corinth Today
Source: Corinth Today Source: Corinth Today
CORINTH, MS (WMC) -

Corinth Fire Department responded to an early morning warehouse fire Monday on U.S. Highway 72. 

The building was home to two auction businesses and is considered a total loss. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly