LBOE named best burger at World Food Championships

A Memphis burger spot is able to claim it has the best burger in the world.

LBOE competed against top teams from around the world and won first place in the best burger category at the World Food Championships in Florida.

The folks at LBOE took home a $10,000 prize and will now compete against the winners of every other category in 2018 for the World Food Championship--a $100,000 prize.

