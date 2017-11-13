High school students raise funds to go to regionals

The Overton High School Jazz Orchestra is taking donations after it was invited to participate in the 2018 Regional Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival in St. Louis.

The regional festival is where the orchestra can show off its skills as well as receive critiques to better its performance. That practice will hopefully lead to the nationals in New York City.

A fundraiser was created to help students pay for the $3,200 trip. That price tag covers transportation, lodging, and a trip as a group to the famous St. Louis Arch.

Students said they're ready to show the Midwest what the Mid-South can do using jazz as their voice.

"That's basically what jazz is. It's kind of lawless, because we've worked very hard. It's just really fun, and I want to see our hard work pay off," baritone saxophonist Julian Rice said.

Staff members said they hope the other schools come prepared.

"To my colleagues on the east and west coast, watch out we're ready to come up there," music teacher Philip Joyner said.

The festival is in January, and Joyner said that's when the national festival submissions are due.

Donations can be sent to the school.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.