Police search for Midtown bank robber

A Midtown bank was robbed Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The Regions Bank located on North Cleveland Street near the intersection of Larkin Avenue was robbed just before 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers said the suspect stood in line, and when he approached the teller, he demanded money out of the cash drawer.

The teller gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, and the suspect left.

The suspect is described as a slender man in his mid-to-late 20s standing 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, black frame prescription glasses, a black jacket, a blue shirt with white writing, blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes.

No arrests have been made at this point, and this is an ongoing investigation.

