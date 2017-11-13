10 indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

Pounds of meth are now off the streets after a federal drug investigation in Memphis.

In a press conference Monday, the United States Attorney's Office said it indicted several men on federal drug trafficking charges following a six-month investigation.

"As we've said again and again, if you're selling drugs or wrecking havoc in our community, we're coming after you," MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

Ten defendants are being charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, five kilograms of cocaine, and 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Federal investigators have not released the mugshots or identities of any of the 10 suspects, who range in age from 19 to 59.

Investigators said the drugs the suspects were using and selling were not manufactured in Memphis. However, investigators did not elaborate as to where the drugs were imported from.

"We will continue to use all available resource to disrupt and dismantle these organizations," U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said.

The United States is also seeking charges for criminal forfeiture of $1,000,000.

Investigators said more arrest could occur in the wake of this drug bust.

