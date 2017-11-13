Wednesday @ 10: Suicide or murder? The mysterious death of a Wynn, AR woman

"She told a friend of hers, 'tomorrow, if something happens and I die, just know I didn't do it,'" said Veronica Crumley.

Veronica told WMC Action News 5 Investigator Janice Broach the prophetic statement came to fruition on Sept. 27, 2017, when her sister Penny Morris Cotten was found dead in a Juneau, Alaska hotel room.

The family received the shocking news some 3,000 miles away in Cross County, Arkansas where Penny grew up and where her family currently resides.

Back in Juneau, investigators ruled Penny's death a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, but her family isn't buying it.

"There's no way she committed suicide from a gunshot wound," Veronica said.

Wednesday at 10 p.m., see the evidence Penny's family says leads to more questions than answers.

What really happened in that hotel room?

