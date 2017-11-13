$21,000 reward offered in Lorenzen Wright murder case

Crime Stoppers of Memphis announced a $21,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Last week, the gun used to murder Wright was recovered in a lake in Walnut, Mississippi.

Crime Stoppers executive director E. Winslow Chapman announced the reward, which includes $10,000 from the State of Tennessee, $5,000 each from the City of Memphis and the Memphis Grizzlies, and the maximum $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

"We hope that this substantial potential reward will bring in a tip containing information that will help break this case open, lead to an arrest, and bring about justice in this seven-year-old case," Chapman said in a release.

Wright was murdered on July 18, 2010. His body was discovered 10 days later in a wooded area west of Hacks Cross Road.

