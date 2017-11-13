Memphis in May brought in $112M in 2017

The numbers are in for the economic impact of this year's Memphis in May festival.

The annual festival has happened in Memphis for the last 40 years, and brings in musical acts, a barbecue contest, and more to the downtown area.

This year's festival brought in nearly $112 million dollars, and supported almost 2,000 local jobs.

The total local tax revenues total more than $3,000.

