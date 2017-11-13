Germantown cheer teams sweep state competitions

WMC Action News 5 is sending a High 5 to Germantown Municipal School District cheer teams.

Houston High varsity and junior varsity, Houston High Middle, and Riverdale Elementary School are all state winners.

The teams participated over the weekend in the TSSAA state cheer and dance championship in Murfreesboro.

It was a clean GMSD sweep for first place.

