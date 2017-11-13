SCS teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate conduct wi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCS teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with student

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A teacher resigned after allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a student on Monday.  

Shelby County Schools confirmed that the teacher worked at Northeast Prep Academy in Memphis.

The identity of the teacher is unknown at this time.

The allegations of inappropriate conduct is under investigation by authorities. 

