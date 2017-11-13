Middle school students found after leaving class - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Middle school students found after leaving class

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Kadrine Webber (Source: MPD) Kadrine Webber (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two middle school students went missing after they walked away from class Monday.

Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for Kadrine Webber, 12.

Webber has since been found.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly