Middle school students found after leaving class

A preservation group wants the Chicago home where Emmett Till once lived to receive landmark status.More >>
A preservation group wants the Chicago home where Emmett Till once lived to receive landmark status.More >>
A Millington man was charged in two attempted murder cases on Saturday.More >>
A Millington man was charged in two attempted murder cases on Saturday.More >>
The first horse is installed on the Memphis Grand Carousel.More >>
The first horse is installed on the Memphis Grand Carousel.More >>
A man was killed and another wounded after both were shot while driving in South Memphis.More >>
A man was killed and another wounded after both were shot while driving in South Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who broke into a home on Sea Isle Road.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who broke into a home on Sea Isle Road.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
Let's be clear: It is illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended in South Carolina - and most importantly, it could lead you to get your car stolen.More >>
Let's be clear: It is illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended in South Carolina - and most importantly, it could lead you to get your car stolen.More >>
Kindness, compassion, empathy and patience can go a long way -- even in Walmart.More >>
Kindness, compassion, empathy and patience can go a long way -- even in Walmart.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>