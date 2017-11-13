Man believed to be responsible for 1-year-old's death appears in court

The man Memphis Police Department said is responsible for the death of a 1-year-old appeared in court Monday.

Investigators said Shawn Moore, 25, is responsible for the death of 1-year-old Robin Keefer.

Moore, who told Judge Loyce Lambert Ryan that he didn't have an attorney, faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

Police said Moore confessed that his gun killed Robin.

The investigation revealed Moore left his gun on a bed in the Cedar Mill Apartments last Friday. Detectives said Robin's 3-year-old sibling picked up the gun and accidentally shot her in the head.

Moore grabbed the gun and left the scene before police arrived.

"You didn't have to do that. If it was an accident, you could have stayed with the baby and let them know what happened," Wanda Keefer, Robin's great aunt, said.

Moore later turned himself in to police.

Wanda said Moore is a friend of the family, and he reportedly told Robin's mom that he needed the gun for protection.

WMC Action News 5 checked Moore's criminal history and found he was previously charged with domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

He's due back in court Nov. 20.

"The ones who have these guns, put them up, put a safety on these guns because these guns out here killing babies," Wanda said.

Robin's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.