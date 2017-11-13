10-year-old killed, 12-year-old injured in Memphis shooting

A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Memphis. Two other people were shot, including a 12-year-old boy who is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and a woman who sustained non-critical injuries.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road around 4:45 p.m.

The victims of those shootings went to the Airways police precinct for assistance.

Witnesses heard nearly a dozen shots fired before the two vehicles took off in opposite directions.

"(I heard) something go boom. boom. boom, I looked and one car went that way and the truck went that way," Larry Turner, a Church's Chicken employee, said. "Man, it’s scary. It’s scary. It got scary around here."

There were a total of five people in the vehicle that was shot at. A child and an adult escaped the shooting unharmed

"It breaks your heart, you know, a child has done nothing to no one. We want to live in a society where children can grow up and play, go to school, and not have to fear being shot," Memphis Police Department spokesman Louis Brownlee said.

Details on what lead up to the deadly shooting remain under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.

The shooter was reported to be in a dark colored Chrysler sedan. MPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274)

