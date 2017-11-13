MPD: Harbor Town victim was not followed home

The man accused of shooting a Harbor Town woman and leaving her to die in her own kitchen went to court Monday.

Kurtrell Williams has a lengthy criminal history, and officers said after he was arrested he admitted to killing Susan Grissom.

"I'm glad they caught the man, and I hope he gets what he deserves," neighbor Annette Shipley said.

Grissom's family and friends said their final goodbyes Monday during her funeral.

Still, questions remain about why Williams killed Grissom.

Internet rumors have circulated since the night Grissom was killed. One rumor was that Williams followed Grissom home from a grocery store, waited for the right moment, and killed her.

Memphis Police Department said there is no evidence to support that rumor.

As for why or if Grissom was targeted, MPD will not say. The department did say the two did not appear to have any prior connections.

Williams is also the only suspect in the case. He was caught using Grissom's credit card at an ATM in an Exxon station at the intersection of E.H. Crump Boulevard and Third Street.

A picture from the gas station's surveillance camera helped police identify Williams.

"It just highlights the importance of working with law enforcement to help your community be safer," MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

Still, Memphis residents are thirsty for information in this case. Information that is unlikely to become public until after Williams has had his day in court.

"We want to find out if he acted alone and was there any type of motive behind it," Jame Cunningham said. "Why did he come to Harbor Town? Was that person specifically targeted? We also want to make sure all the loose ends are tightened, so there's nothing else we need to worry about."

Williams remains in jail without bond. He's due back in court Nov. 20.

