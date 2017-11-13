Jury selection started in hair weave homicide

Jury selection started today in a murder that police officer believe happened over hair extensions.

Shelby Isaac is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Police say she shot and killed E J Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016 at the Sycamore Lake Apartments.

Tate owned a business that sold weaves that valued up to $250 each.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.