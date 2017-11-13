Jury selection started in hair weave homicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Jury selection started in hair weave homicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Source: Memphis Police Department Source: Memphis Police Department
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Jury selection started today in a murder that police officer believe happened over hair extensions. 

Shelby Isaac is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Police say she shot and killed E J Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016 at the Sycamore Lake Apartments.

Tate owned a business that sold weaves that valued up to $250 each.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly