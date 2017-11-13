Father of 9 shot, killed at Whitehaven store

A man was shot and killed at a Whitehaven grocery store.

The shooting happened at Brothers Grocery located near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Winfield Road on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Police said officers responded to the shooting call, and by the time they got there, Marcel Wicks had died from his injuries.

"He was a great guy. He cared about his family," store owner Tahrir Ismail said.

Wicks had only worked at Brothers Grocery for a couple of months since the new owners took over.

"He asked my husband if he could work here as well cause he had nine children, so he wanted extra money," Ismail said.

Wicks' main job was down the street as a barber.

It's not clear what the shooting was about, but a few days before, Wicks asked an underage customer who wanted to buy cigarettes for an ID.

"I don't know if that is the reason why because the guy was underage," Ismail said.

Wicks made a big impression his co-workers even though he had been at the store for a short time.

"He meant a lot to us. We're still traumatized by who did this to him," Ismail said. "We're just trying to get justice for him and put way his killer."

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Click here for the GoFundMe page for Wicks family.

