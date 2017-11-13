Pregnant wife of Navy Corpsman killed in plane crash holds Veterans Day gender reveal

It was an extra special Veteran's Day for one soon-to-be mom.

She used the day to reveal the gender of her baby, but it comes after a year of tragedy for this military family.

Cassie Lohrey lost her husband, Navy Corpsman Ryan Lohrey, in a military plane crash in Mississippi over the summer, and three weeks after his death, she found out she was pregnant.

"Why just so many emotions--to have your life turned upside down in just 24 hours," Cassie said.

Cassie decided to wait until Veterans Day to reveal she was having a baby girl. She was surrounded by 16 of Ryan's closest friends.

With the baby due in late March, Cassie said she feels supported by Ryan's fellow servicemen now more than ever.

She misses her husband daily.

"Everything. Just how good of a guy he is. He loves being a dad. Like, we have so many nieces, and he just like loves kids," Cassie said. "And just how humble he was and just how dedicated he was to his job and his country."

But said she is happy she now has a part of him to hold onto forever.

