Tigers have work to do before taking court vs UALR

It's back to the drawing board for the Memphis Tigers after absorbing a 12 point loss to 25th ranked Alabama.

The Tigers, with 11 new players, were able to get the Tide in foul trouble, sprinting past them on the break and against the man to man.

But when Bama switched to a zone, the Tigers fell apart, hitting just 2 of 17 beyond the arc, and only recording 8 assists in the game.

Newcomer forward Kyvon Davenport said the Tigers didn't take advantage of an open zone.

"The zone was wide open, and our plays...they were just cheating our plays. They knew our plays," Davenport said. "The zone was wide open so instead of us just always running through plays. We gotta play smart. Go to the open spots in the zone."

Veteran guard Jeremiah Martin said the solution is spacing and passing the ball the around more.

Head coach Tubby Smith knows he's got work to do.

"I need to do a better job as a coach of getting our guys prepared for that, or we're gonna see a lot of zones," Smith said.

The Tigers return to the court Tuesday night against Arkansas-Little Rock. Tip off set for 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

