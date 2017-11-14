Report: Butch Jones steering players From Tennessee - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Report: Butch Jones steering players From Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Butch Jones may be out at Tennessee, but he wants more than a few parting gifts out the door.

Accusations surfaced that Jones is swaying Vols recruits to decommit or stay away from the school.

Nate Hodges, who's the owner and GM of Fox Sports Knoxville, tweeted Sunday that Jones is telling recruits to leave Tennessee immediately and if he ends up somewhere else to come with him.

There's also UT commit Tanner Ingle, a cornerback prospect from Orlando Florida, who told the Orlando Sentinel that Jones told home to "find a place to go, quickly."

Jones was fired Sunday as Head Coach of the Volunteers after 5 seasons on The Hill.

At the news conference, UT Athletic Director John Currie dismissed any notion Jones is telling recruits to stay away from Tennesse.

"I find that kind of speculative stuff silly," Currie said. "And I trust Butch Jones and his character."

With Jones gone, Brady Hoke takes over as interim head coach.

Vols host LSU on Saturday.

