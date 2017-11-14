Report: Butch Jones steering players From Tennessee

Jones Wants More than Payout From Vols

Butch Jones may be out at Tennessee, but he wants more than a few parting gifts out the door.

Accusations surfaced that Jones is swaying Vols recruits to decommit or stay away from the school.

Nate Hodges, who's the owner and GM of Fox Sports Knoxville, tweeted Sunday that Jones is telling recruits to leave Tennessee immediately and if he ends up somewhere else to come with him.

So Butch Jones is calling recruits, telling them to leave Tennessee "QUICK!" And that if he ends up somewhere to come with him. This is just an FYI for all you, "thanks for all you did, he's a good guy" folks. He doesn't care about Tennessee. — Nate Hodges (@NateWKGN) November 12, 2017

There's also UT commit Tanner Ingle, a cornerback prospect from Orlando Florida, who told the Orlando Sentinel that Jones told home to "find a place to go, quickly."

Jones was fired Sunday as Head Coach of the Volunteers after 5 seasons on The Hill.

At the news conference, UT Athletic Director John Currie dismissed any notion Jones is telling recruits to stay away from Tennesse.

"I find that kind of speculative stuff silly," Currie said. "And I trust Butch Jones and his character."

With Jones gone, Brady Hoke takes over as interim head coach.

Vols host LSU on Saturday.

