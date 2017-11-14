Driver dead, passenger wounded after shooting, crash in South Memphis

A man was killed and another wounded after both were shot while driving in South Memphis.

The crash happened at the corner of E.H. Crump Boulevard and Lauderdale Street just after midnight. Police said the two were shot a few streets down before crashing.

Family members identified the man killed as Lorenzo Davis.

"I see it every day on the news--people killed, shot down in the street. Never thought it would be my child," Davis's mother Carolyn Walker-Miller said.

The car was shot into several times, hitting Davis at least once.

Davis leaves behind a four-year-old girl.

"We are hurting," Davis's sister Lasheka Sanderson said. "It hurts so bad. How can you live taking someone's life? How could you go on knowing that you killed someone? Knowing that you killed someone's son, husband, niece or nephew?"

The other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time.

