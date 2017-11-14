SCSO employee arrested for DUI

A Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee is off the job after being arrested for DUI.

Memphis Police Department said Clifford Johnson crashed his car on Elvis Presley Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Officers said Johnson smelled of alcohol and had several broken Xanax pills in his car.

Officers also found a handgun in his car, which led to an additional charge after he failed a field sobriety test.

Johnson is charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, public intoxication, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.