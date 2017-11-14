Car, train collide in Binghampton - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car, train collide in Binghampton

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A train and car collided in Binghampton on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 at Pershing Avenue and Scott Street.

Memphis Police Department said the driver got caught between the railroad arms when they came down as she was crossing.

The woman was able to jump out of her vehicle unharmed.

However, the car was totaled.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly