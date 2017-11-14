Lyfe Kitchen closes East Memphis location - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lyfe Kitchen closes East Memphis location

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Lyfe Kitchen in East Memphis closed its doors.

It's unclear why the restaurant, open for two years, closed so abruptly.

The company said the property is being sold to a "terrific local Memphis concept."

Lyfe Kitchen in Downtown Memphis will remain open.

