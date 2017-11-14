3 Mid-South schools win dance team state titles - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 Mid-South schools win dance team state titles

Collierville High's POM squad (Source: CHS) Collierville High's POM squad (Source: CHS)
Collierville Middle's POM team (Source: CMS) Collierville Middle's POM team (Source: CMS)
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A trio of Mid-South schools took top honors at the state dance competition in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Collierville High School's POM squad won the state championship for the fourth year in a row.

Collierville Middle School's POM team also won a state title in the junior high competition. Both teams are coached by Carol Lloyd. 

Arlington Middle School also won a state title in hip hop dance for the 5th year in a row. 

All schools will compete in the national dance competition in Orlando in February. Congratulations ladies!

