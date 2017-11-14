Millington man charged in 2 attempted murder cases

A Millington man was charged in two attempted murder cases on Saturday.

The Millington Police Department arrested Derecco Allen after a shooting at Commodore Village Apartments.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man had a gunshot wound in the face. In a vehicle across from the apartment complex, another man also suffered from gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

Both victims were immediately taken to Regional one in critical condition. One victim has been released from the hospital; the other remains in serious condition.

