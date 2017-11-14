ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: open enrollment scams - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: open enrollment scams

ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: open enrollment scams

December 15 is looming.

It's the deadline for open enrollment in your employer's health plan, an Affordable Care Act (ACA) plan, Medicare or private insurance -- and scam artists are counting the days.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning about scammers posing as administrators or salespeople for health plans. The agency broke the warning down by type of plan:

* If you're eligible for Medicare:

  • Anyone that tries to sell you Medicare insurance while claiming to be an “official Medicare agent” is a scammer. There are no Medicare sales representatives.
  • The Medicare prescription drug plan (also known as Part D) is voluntary. Ignore anyone who calls saying you must join their prescription plan or you will lose your Medicare coverage.
  • Do not give any information over the phone to someone who tells you that you must provide information to keep your coverage.
  • If you need help with Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE or go to Medicare.gov

* If you're looking for a plan under the ACA:

  • Only shop for coverage at HealthCare.gov. People who try to sign you up elsewhere may be scammers.
  • Need free assistance? There are people and groups in your community who can help you find coverage and enroll in a plan. To make sure they are legitimate, click here for HealthCare.gov's local help search engine.

* If you're shopping private insurance plans:

