Phantom of the Opera returns to Orpheum Theatre

Twenty years ago, Orpheum Theatre underwent renovations so it could bring one of the most popular Broadway shows to Memphis. Now, that Broadway show is returning.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera will be on stage from November 29 until December 10.

The classic story is getting a revamp with a bigger production, newly designed sets, award-winning costumes, and brand new choreography.

The original show was part of a Broadway trend in the 1990s that featured huge productions. At the time, Orpheum Theatre was too small to house those expanded productions.

So the theater underwent a multi-million dollar expansion starting in 1996 that included tearing down the theater's back wall and moving it 80 feet. That created more space in the theater for the production equipment and nearly doubled the size of the stage.

By 1997, the stage was large enough to feature Phantom of the Opera.

Twenty years later, a new production of Phantom of the Opera is set to take the stage at Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets costs between $24 and $129. Click here to purchase your tickets.

