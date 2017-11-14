Woman accused of killing kids found 'mentally defective'

A Memphis woman accused of killing her children was declared "mentally defective" at the time of the incident by a medical expert.

Shanynthia Gardner is accused of stabbing four of her children in July 2016.

Her attorney, Craig Morton, said that the medical expert's report means that she meets the qualifications to be criminally insane. That means she can plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Gardner's next court date is scheduled for December 7th where the state can ask for a trial.

