International blues challenge coming to Memphis

The Blues Foundation will host the 34th Annual International Blues Challenge on Beale Street next year.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 with its international showcase at the historic Clayborn Temple.

At the event, competitors will battle in the final rounds of the world’s largest and most prestigious blues competition. Additionally, there will be seminars, showcases, master classes and film networking events for blues professionals and fans.

On Friday, Jan.10, the foundation will host a luncheon to honor 12 individuals and organizations associated with its 2018 Keeping the Blues Alive Awards.

Barbara Newman, who is the Blues Foundation President and CEO, said the KBA Selection Committee focuses on pinpointing the individuals who work behind the scenes promoting blues.

“Our 2018 Keeping the Blues Alive award recipients are all wonderful examples of blues flame keepers, each working in their own sphere of influence to move the genre forward while honoring its past.”

The 2018 Keeping the Blues Alive recipients are:

Gary and Gillian Atkinson

Jonas Bernholm

Blues Society of Omaha

Byron Bay Blues Festival

Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival

Lucky Clark

European Blues Union

Tim Fik

Brian Kelm

Poor House Bistro

Albertina Wassenhove

Rueben Williams

The Blues celebration will end on Jan. 20, 2018 at the Orpheum Theatre near Beale Street. Passes to the International Blues Challenge and the Keeping the Blues Alive luncheon are available online or by calling 901-527-2583.

