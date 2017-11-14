Professional soccer to return to Memphis in 2019

Memphis could be the next home to a professional soccer team.

AutoZone Park where the rumored team may play their games. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Professional soccer is returning to Memphis!

The United Soccer League confirmed a team would be taking the field in the Bluff City in 2019.

“We have approved an ownership group. We have approved the stadium plan they have presented to us, and we have now approved moving forward with Memphis to have a USL club — professional soccer — starting for the 2019 season,” USL President Jake Edwards said as first reported by Memphis Business Journal.

Thrilled to bring professional soccer to Memphis in 2019. The city will be a fantastic addition to the #USL Central Conference. All details to be revealed this coming January. — Jake Edwards (@EdwardsUSL) November 15, 2017

In August, a rumor circled that a USL team would be playing in AutoZone Park by 2019. At this time, USL has not confirmed where the team coming to Memphis will play home games.

Memphis Redbirds General Manager and President Craig Under issued the following statement on the team:

"We are excited about the prospects of a third professional sports team in downtown Memphis. Memphis is a tremendous sports city with passionate fans and supporters. Coupled with the continued revitalization of downtown, the time has never been better for investment in the city and its people."

USL is a division two league under Major League Soccer. For more information click here.

