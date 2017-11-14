Professional soccer to return to Memphis in 2019 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Professional soccer to return to Memphis in 2019

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Pexels) (Source: Pexels)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Professional soccer is returning to Memphis!

The United Soccer League confirmed a team would be taking the field in the Bluff City in 2019.

“We have approved an ownership group. We have approved the stadium plan they have presented to us, and we have now approved moving forward with Memphis to have a USL club — professional soccer — starting for the 2019 season,” USL President Jake Edwards said as first reported by Memphis Business Journal.

In August, a rumor circled that a USL team would be playing in AutoZone Park by 2019. At this time, USL has not confirmed where the team coming to Memphis will play home games.

Memphis Redbirds General Manager and President Craig Under issued the following statement on the team:

"We are excited about the prospects of a third professional sports team in downtown Memphis. Memphis is a tremendous sports city with passionate fans and supporters. Coupled with the continued revitalization of downtown, the time has never been better for investment in the city and its people."

USL is a division two league under Major League Soccer. For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-16 03:16:33 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

  • 40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-11-16 13:40:20 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-11-16 13:34:38 GMT
    (Source: Hans Olav Lien)(Source: Hans Olav Lien)

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly