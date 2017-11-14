Bald eagle filmed hunting in Lakeland

An early arctic blast in the north may have sent the most patriotic bird in America into the Mid-South.
Video filmed by Jonny Filsinger, a retired police officer, in Lakeland shows what experts believe is a bald eagle hunting for food.
Filsinger said he captured the video November 7 at Garner Lake.
Memphis Zoo and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the bird appears to be a bald eagle.
Thanks to federal protections, bald eagle populations have surged. Since 2007, the bird is no longer considered endangered.
An assistant curator at Memphis Zoo said bald eagles are prevalent in the fall throughout Tennessee.
One of the best areas in the Mid-South to see bald eagles is Reelfoot Lake in Tiptonville, Tennessee, according to the curator. She said hundreds of bald eagles use Reelfoot as a hunting spot this time of year.
