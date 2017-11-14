Bald eagle filmed hunting in Lakeland - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bald eagle filmed hunting in Lakeland

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
LAKELAND, TN (WMC) -

An early arctic blast in the north may have sent the most patriotic bird in America into the Mid-South.

Video filmed by Jonny Filsinger, a retired police officer, in Lakeland shows what experts believe is a bald eagle hunting for food.

Filsinger said he captured the video November 7 at Garner Lake. 

Memphis Zoo and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the bird appears to be a bald eagle.

Thanks to federal protections, bald eagle populations have surged. Since 2007, the bird is no longer considered endangered. 

An assistant curator at Memphis Zoo said bald eagles are prevalent in the fall throughout Tennessee. 

One of the best areas in the Mid-South to see bald eagles is Reelfoot Lake in Tiptonville, Tennessee, according to the curator. She said hundreds of bald eagles use Reelfoot as a hunting spot this time of year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-16 03:16:33 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

  • 40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-11-16 13:40:20 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-11-16 13:34:38 GMT
    (Source: Hans Olav Lien)(Source: Hans Olav Lien)

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly