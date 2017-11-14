First of its kind disaster response team to serve Mid-South

First responders train in Little Rock for disaster relief efforts. (Source: Little Rock Air Force Base)

Shelby County Health Department is bringing a new response team for emotional and mental health needs provoked by disasters.

As the first in Tennessee, the Mid-South Disaster Behavioral Health Response Team will consist of 75 members with backgrounds in education, human services, medicine, mental health, psychiatry and more.

Together, the team will focus on helping those who suffer in the aftermath of natural disasters, acts of terrorism, or mass shootings.

Volunteers are required to train in six core courses, including Psychological First Aid and PsySTART. But, training will not end there. On-going lessons on topics like active shooter, children in disasters, cultural competency, infectious diseases and shelter operations will help increase their knowledge.

The team will help communities throughout the Mid-South, including Shelby, Tipton, and Fayette counties in Tennessee; DeSoto County, Mississippi; and Crittenden County, Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.