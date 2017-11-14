10-year-old shot, killed identified; police release pictures of cars sought

A 10-year-old who was shot and killed Monday has been identified, and Memphis Police Department is now searching for three cars seen driving through the shooting scene.

Richard Jordan III was shot and killed near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road. The vehicle Jordan and four others, including a 12-year-old who was also shot, were in drove to the Airways police precinct for assistance.

“Like every Memphian, I am sick and tired of those people in our community who take or harm the lives of other people in our city whether it’s accidental or on purpose,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

This shooting comes just a couple of days after 1-year-old Robin Keefer was accidentally shot and killed by her 3-year-old brother. The owner of that gun, Shawn Moore, was later charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson tweeted his condolences: “These are our babies. Heart goes out to these families. We are better than this.”

“Obviously the families of those kids have suffered something I cannot imagine, but my heart hurts for those families,” Strickland said.

The mayor said those who are responsible for the death of these children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I want those people to know who are committing these crimes that we take it very seriously. We will find you. We’ll put you in jail, and we will work hard with our partners in the prosecutors office to prosecute you and put you in jail from the most time possible," he said.

The 12-year-old, who was hospitalized with critical injuries, has been released. The woman who was shot sustained non-critical injuries.

His mother posted on Facebook that he insisted on going home without a wheelchair or crutches.

The family said he was shot while protecting his sister, who was also in the car, and they are trusting God to help them find justice in the case.

Memphis Police Department said three vehicles drove past the victims' Porsche Cayenne and began firing shots into the vehicle. The suspected vehicles are described as a gold Chevrolet Malibu, a black Chrysler 300, and a grey sedan.

If you see a vehicle that's abandoned, parked, or riding through your neighborhood with bullet hole damage, please call 901-528-COPS.

Anybody with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

