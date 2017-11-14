Zach Adams' brother to stand trial for Holly Bobo murder - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Zach Adams' brother to stand trial for Holly Bobo murder

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dylan Adams (Source: WMC Action News 5) Dylan Adams (Source: WMC Action News 5)
DECATUR COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

A tentative trial date was set for one of the defendants in the Holly Bobo murder.

Dylan Adams is tentatively set to stand trial on May 29, 2018 for kidnapping, raping, and murdering Bobo.

The death penalty and life without parole have been taken off the table.

The judge hopes to select jurors from Chattanooga, and they will be sequestered during the trial, which is expected to take longer than a week.

Dylan's older brother, Zach Adams, was convicted in September of murdering Bobo.

