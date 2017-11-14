19-year-old stands trial for hair weave triple murder

The grief of suddenly losing a loved one is an unimaginable feeling.

"Almost two years later, we're still grieving," Androplus Kimble said. "It's like over and over again, you're still reliving the incident two years later."

Kimble still can't believe his older sister Edwina Thomas is gone.

Thomas was pregnant when a woman shot and killed her and her boyfriend E.J. Tate.

Shelby Isaac appeared in court Tuesday to stand trial for murder in the shooting. Investigators said Isaac shot the couple while she attempted to steal hair weave.

Kimble was one of the people who testified in the trial. He said the hardest part of losing his sister was "watching my nieces grow up without a mother; them having to go through the ever day struggle without her."

Isaac's defense team argued there was no physical evidence connecting Issac to the triple murder.

Still, Kimble said he believes the investigators who worked tirelessly to find his sister's killer.

"I don't have any particular words to her [Isaac] or anyone else. We just want justice," Kimble said.

The trial is set to continue Wednesday.

