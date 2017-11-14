Work program helps homeless, improves Memphis

Carrie Snyder has been homeless for 13 years. She moved from Cleveland to Memphis for a better life. She found it with the "Work Local Initiative."

"It definitely gives you more hope," Snyder said.

The program employs homeless Memphians to cleanup around the city. The program has helped employ 400 people. It's success has allowed it to expand from its original two days to five days a week now. It pays workers like Snyder $10 an hour, while also giving them access to social services.

"It actually gives you incentive because it just feels so good to actually work. To be able to do something and to help the city at the same time," Snyder said.

Over the past year, Snyder and others have picked up almost 70,000 pounds of trash, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the amount of lives it has helped change is the much more important number.

"The goal of this program is to: one lift up those who need it, and number two improve the city," Mayor Strickland said. "There's a lot of areas in the city that need to be cleaned up and a lot of people that need help and could use the work."

