Memphis anti-violence leaders try to find solution to recent crime

Leaders from anti-violence groups across the city came together to discuss problems and find solutions.

They met at Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday to try to find solutions to the recent crime.

Stephen Allmond with the 38126 Coalition helped organize the event. He said the power of all the community groups coming together is greater than anti-violence organizations working individually.

"Trying to do as much as we can, we just need help. We need, in my opinion, the black church. The black church is the most powerful institution we have," Allmond said.

The groups discussed setting up a hotline open for community members to call when there is an issue, improving community and law enforcement connections, and mentoring young men across the city.

"[We need to] find balance and unite. The biggest conflict is unification, and uniting we can be a bigger force," Allmond said.

They're small steps that could lead to big changes in the streets of Memphis.

The groups plan on having a follow-up meeting soon, but in the mean time, they plan on hitting the streets to spread a message to the youth: put the guns down.

