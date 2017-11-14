Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving forecast

Cold temperatures will grip much of the nation for Thanksgiving

We still have just over a week to go but many are already thinking about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday--a day of good food, family, fun, and the start of the holiday season.

It's also a one of the biggest travel days of the year and weather plays a big role in all of it.

Long range forecast data has been hinting at cold, dry holiday and now as the date draws near, the theme seems to still be holding.

The latest GFS and European forecast models are now within range and both indicate a passing cold front on next Wednesday which will likely trigger rain and thunderstorms for the lower Mississippi River Valley. That system could extend north into the Ohio Valley according the GFS.

Both models are in good agreement that Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cold here in the Mid-South with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

The models are also in agreement for a cold but mainly tranquil pattern for much of the U.S.

A storm system is expected to move into the West Coast on Wednesday and could linger into Thursday but will likely weaken as it moves east.

We'll continue to monitor this and keep you posted as new data comes in.

In the meantime, prepare for what should be a dry but cold holiday.

