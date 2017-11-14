2 men wanted for breaking into Sea Isle home

Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who broke into a home on Sea Isle Road.

The burglary happened near the intersection of South White Station Road on Tuesday, Nov. 7, just after 11 a.m.

Police said the homeowner showed officers video of two men forcibly entering through the side door.

"I thought, 'it's happening again.' It's the second time I've been robbed this year," victim Adam Wanderman said.

He was at work when he got an alert on his phone, and he actually saw the crooks in his East Memphis house. His alarm company notified police.

"The first time, they went in through the back window. I ended up getting bars on the windows, extra cameras, glass break. I thought I was a little more secure. But apparently not," Wanderman said.

He spent almost $4,000 on security for his home.

Neighbors said they have been plagued by break-ins to homes and vehicles.

"I've heard there's been an increase with the neighborhood," a Sea Isle Park resident said.

The first suspect is described as approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 210-225 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a blue short sleeved shirt with graphics, and black pants.

The other suspect is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and had braids with white beads. He was wearing a white baseball cap and a bubble coat with fur on the hood.

"I'd like them to go to jail," Wanderman said.

Police said there were other break-ins inn the Sea Isle area on Nov. 7.

If you have any information about these incidents, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

