Vigil held for 10-year-old shot, killed in car

A 10-year-old who was shot and killed Monday has been identified, and Memphis Police Department is now searching for three cars seen driving through the shooting scene.

A 10-year-old who was shot and killed Monday has been identified, and Memphis Police Department is now searching for three cars seen driving through the shooting scene.

A vigil was held Tuesday night for a 10-year-old who was shot and killed while riding in a car near the intersection of Ketchum Road and Airways Boulevard.

Richard Jordan III was shot and killed Monday afternoon. His family and friends held a vigil for him in South Memphis.

"Put the guns down, man. Y'all killing kids now," Richard's father said. "Please just turn yourself in. You just killed my little son."

Pain and heartache could be seen on everyone's face through the glow of candlelight. Richard was the latest Memphis child to lose his life from gun violence.

"I just want you to come back, and come back home to me," Dijonnaise Jordan, Richard's sister, said.

"I just want justice for my son. I just want y'all to catch the killer. What ever y'all did, just turn yourself in," Richard's father said.

His teammates took a knee for number 56, a young football star never to be forgotten.

Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.