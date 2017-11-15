Construction set to begin on Memphis Amazon warehouse - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Construction set to begin on Memphis Amazon warehouse

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Construction of the 615,000-square foot Amazon facility is beginning to take place.

The warehouse will be located on East Holmes Road, near Memphis International Airport.

Construction is expected to start on the warehouse Wednesday.

The facility is set to create around 600 jobs, according to a tax break application the company sent in.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-16 03:16:33 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

  • 40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-11-16 13:40:20 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-11-16 13:34:38 GMT
    (Source: Hans Olav Lien)(Source: Hans Olav Lien)

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly