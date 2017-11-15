Strickland announces youth empowerment conference

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans for a youth empowerment conference this weekend.

The conference will take place Saturday November 18th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Melrose High School.

The theme for this year is empowering our youth for positive results.

Groups taking part this year include the Memphis Urban League, the Workforce Investment Network, and Shelby County Schools.

