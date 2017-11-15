Strickland announces youth empowerment conference - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Strickland announces youth empowerment conference

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Mayor Jim Strickland (Source: WMC Action News 5) Mayor Jim Strickland (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans for a youth empowerment conference this weekend.

The conference will take place Saturday November 18th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Melrose High School.

The theme for this year is empowering our youth for positive results.

Groups taking part this year include the Memphis Urban League, the Workforce Investment Network, and Shelby County Schools.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Washington Post: Two more women come forward with accusations against Roy Moore

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-11-16 03:16:33 GMT
    Source: WBRCSource: WBRC

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

    According to a new article from the Washington Post on Wednesday evening, two more women have come forward with allegations of 'unwanted overtures' from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

    More >>

  • 40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    40-year-old killed in crash crash on I-240

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-11-16 13:40:20 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    A man was killed in a crash on the interstate late Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Data breach reported at Forever 21

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-11-16 13:34:38 GMT
    (Source: Hans Olav Lien)(Source: Hans Olav Lien)

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>

    If you've recently used your credit card at Forever 21, you may want to keep an eye on your account.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly