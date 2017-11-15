City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old girl

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing girl, according to Memphis Police Department.

Courtney Leuellen,14, was last seen on November 11 leaving her residence on East Davant Avenue.

Leuellen is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a red Jordan shirt with a blue jean jacket, and blue jean pants.

If you see Boyce, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

