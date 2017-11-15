Memphis ranks average in holiday spending

With the average holiday spending in 2017 expected to reach more than $967, an increase of 3.4 percent since 2016 and more than 20 percent over the past two years, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2017 Holiday Budgets by City report.

To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub’s analysts used several key metrics, such as income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in each of 570 U.S. cities. Memphis ranked 470th in the list with an average holiday budget of $467.

The following are some highlights from the report:

Average Consumer Profile of Memphis:

Monthly Income: $3,236

Monthly Expenses: $2,865

Savings: $4,443

Age: 33.8

Debt-to-Income: 43.1%

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.13

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.55

