Mother, daughter pistol-whipped in their Memphis driveway

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis mother and daughter were pistol-whipped in their own driveway.

Memphis Police Department said the crime happened around 9:30 p.m. on November 14 at the family's home on Kimball Avenue.

A woman told police she came home, parked in her driveway, and exited her vehicle. She immediately noticed a man walking toward her from the end of her driveway.

The man pulled out two handguns, chased the woman down, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her across the pavement, and pistol-whipped her.

While this was happening, the woman's mother came out of the house to help. 

The man attacked her as well; he swung at her, hitting her in the head with the handgun.

The mother was able to gather herself and run back into the home after being attacked.

She said the man ran off without taking anything.

The man's identity is unknown.

First responders treated the women for injuries.

