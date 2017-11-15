Memphian named president of the Associated Colleges of the Midwe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphian named president of the Associated Colleges of the Midwest

Sonya Malunda (Source: ACM) Sonya Malunda (Source: ACM)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Sonya Malunda, a native Memphian and Memphis City School's Wooddale High School graduate, became the eighth president of the Associated Colleges of the Midwest, a consortium of 14 residential liberal arts colleges located in five states, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. 

Malunda spent nearly 20 years at the University of Chicago. Her most recent role was as Senior Associate Vice President for Civic Engagement.

She holds a B.A. in Economics from Spelman College, and a Masters of Management degree in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Malunda assumed her new role on October 2, 2017.

Read the entire press release here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

