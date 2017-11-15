Democrats move to impeach Trump - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Democrats move to impeach Trump

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Source: NBC News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) -

House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday. 

Tennessee Congressmen Steve Cohen is a lead sponsor of the articles.

In a press conference, the Congressman along with five other house Democrats accused the president of violating various constitutional laws. 

The articles allege that President Trump violated clauses against accepting gifts from foreign governments, undermined the federal judiciary committee, and violated the First Amendment's promise of freedom of the press. There are also charges of obstruction of justice in the James Comey firing. 

Despite not expecting a House-wide vote on the articles, Congressman Cohen is still calling for hearings. 

This is not the first time Cohen has hinted at impeachment. In August, the Congressman called for the motion following President Trump's comments on the events in Charlottesville.

The Republican National Committee has responded to these act, and called the articles a "baseless radical effort." 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

