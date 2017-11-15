MLGW warns customers against cut-off notice scam

MLGW wants customers to know that if they receive a call saying that their service will be shut off, it is a scam.

The calls are coming from 1-888-203-2365 ext. 205 with the person on the other side claiming to represent MLGW.

The utility company does use auto-dialers to alert customers of a possible cut-off, however a representative will never personally call a customer to request a payment.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, please call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

